Delhi Anti-dengue Campaign: Kejriwal, Sisodia Inspect Their Houses for Stagnant Water

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday continued the

Delhi government's anti-dengue campaign and inspected their houses for stagnant water that becomes the favourable breeding ground of dengue spreading mosquitoes - Aedes aegypti.

Earlier in September, the Delhi government launched anti-dengue campaign named ‘10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute’ (10 weeks-10 o'clock-10 minutes) and urged people of the national capital to participate in the campaign.

The anti-dengue campaign will be on till November 15 this year. Mosquitoes spreading dengue, malaria, chikungunya, zika virus, yellow fever among other diseases, breed in stagnant water. These vector-borne diseases become quite prevalent during monsoon and post-monsoon seasons.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife shared videos of replacing the water of plants seated inside his house. "Me and Sunita changed collected water with clean water. Just three more Sundays of checking that will keep happening and, as your family is safe now, they will remain so in the near future as well," he wrote.

मैंने और सुनीता ने मिलकर आज अपने घर में इकट्ठा साफ पानी को बदला बस 3 और रविवार चेकिंग करनी है, और जैसे अभी तक आपका परिवार डेंगू से सुरक्षित रहा है, वैसे आगे भी रहेगा।#10Hafte10Baje10Minute pic.twitter.com/3ggDz3Uqzu — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 13, 2019

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia posted a tweet where he can be seen inspecting his garden area for collected water. He tweeted, "Now, there's no place for stagnant water anywhere."

Various leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also tweeted pictures of carrying out the drive.

Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and therefore, people should frequently check if there is any accumulation of water in the vicinity and also change as well as clean water storages at home.

