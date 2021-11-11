Delhi Air Quality Remains Unchanged in 'Very Poor' Category, Likely to Worsen Over Next Two Days

In the last 24 hours, Delhi’s air quality has remained unchanged in the ‘very poor’ category with the overall AQI at 360 on Thursday, according to the latest data from System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The overall air quality of the national capital on Wednesday improved from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ with the AQI at 382.

The AQI forecasting agency under the ministry of earth sciences also pointed out that wind direction was favourable for the transport of stubble-related pollutants as farm fires were also on the rise. The air quality in the city and its neighbouring areas is predicted to worsen in the next two days.

The report also stated that the contribution of stubble burning to air pollution from PM2.5 was 27 per cent, with the number of farm fires over 5,000. However, the agency has predicted that the air quality might improve by November 13.

According to a short range forecast from SAFAR, “The AQI is in the middle range of ‘very poor’ category as predicted. Winds at transport level are likely to increase in speed for the next two days and the direction (coming from northwest) is also favourable for transport of stubble-related pollutants to Delhi as fire counts are also increasing. Air quality is expected to deteriorate for the next 2 days but remains in upper end of very poor or touch lower end of severe category intermittently. Calm local surface winds may cause stagnation conditions that weakens dispersion. Today’s share of crop residue burning is 27% in PM2.5 and effective fire count is 5,317. Air quality is likely to improve on 13th Nov."

On Friday, too, the AQI is predicted to be in the ‘very poor’ category at 345. Among top five air pollution hotspots were areas around Narela, Rohini and Delhi University.

The report also stated that one of the factors forecast to influence Delhi air quality was stubble burning, which is set to have a significant impact. Other factors include moderately high local wind speed that will cause less accumulation of pollutants and moderate ventilation factor causing adequate dispersion.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI on November 9 stood at 404 at 4 pm, up from 390 on November 8, when even neighbouring Noida’s overall AQI was an alarming 575. The share of farm fires in Delhi’s pollution rose to a three-year high of 48 per cent on November 7.

The AQI is a number used by government agencies to assess and communicate air pollution levels to the public. A higher AQI indicates unfavourable health effects for a huge proportion of the population. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The CPCB has proposed measures to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR, including implementation of a Graded Response Action Plan for the city. Increasing the frequency of mechanised road cleaning and water sprinkling on roads, identifying road stretches with high dust generation, and ensuring that all brick kilns remain closed in Delhi-NCR in accordance with National Green Tribunal directions were among the measures mentioned in the CPCB order. The official notification also asked officials to ensure that all hot mix plants and stone crushers remain closed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.