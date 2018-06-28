English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Assembly Committee to Visit Site of Tree Felling to Survey Damage
The AAP also lashed out at Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken for his stand on the tree felling drive.
Activists from various environmental organisations display placards and hug a tree during a protest against cutting of trees in Nauroji Nagar. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will visit the site of tree felling across South Delhi early on Friday morning. Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson and Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who is also a member of the Delhi Assembly's PAC, said on Thursday.
"A committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has decided it will go on site at 8 am to see where the trees have been cut. This is the Public Accounts Committee of the Delhi Assembly. The Committee will meet at Sarojni Nagar and then go to different areas such as Naoroji Nagar and Netaji Nagar. I am also a member of the committee and will be among those going on the spot," Bharadwaj said.
He added, "The NBCC was supposed to allot land for reforestation. No trees were to be cut down unless new trees were planted. Forget about allotting land, the NBCC did not even tell us where the land is going to be."
Bharadwaj said this was to survey the damage that the tree felling drive had already caused. It will also see if the drive had violated the court order which had stopped the felling of trees.
The visit by the Delhi Legislative Assembly's PAC will seek to end the confusion.
The AAP also lashed out at Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken for his stand on the tree felling drive.
"There is a reason Congress has stayed away from tree felling debate. This entire redevelopment project has only been repackaged by Modi ji. This project was first started by Congress. He (Maken) was silent on this till now but he didn't tell his party president that this started when he was Minister of Urban Development," Bharadwaj alleged.
