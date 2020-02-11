Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Delhi Assembly Dissolved, Fresh Order to be Issued After Final Election Results
Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Sixth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
File photo of Delhi election polling (Reuters)
New Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Delhi Assembly, an official said.
"Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the Sixth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from February 11," the official said, as counting of votes in the Assembly election is underway.
"A new order will be issued for the formation of the Seventh Legislative Assembly after the final results come," the official said.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 Laptop to Finally Launch in India: Price, Specs And More
- Coronavirus Outbreak Could See China's Smartphone Sales Reduce by 50% in Q1
- Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Roots For Asim Riaz's Win, Once Again Shares His Pic on Instagram
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title