Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Here is How You Can Update Address, Name in Voter Card Online

The dates of the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 have been announced and the model code of conduct for the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha election has been imposed. The battle for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly will majorly be fought between Aam Aadmi Party, whose chief ministerial candidate will be Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress. The polling for all seats will be held on February 8 and the result of assembly election in Delhi will be announced on February 11.

In order to be eligible to vote in the Delhi Vidhan sabha election, people would require a valid voter ID card. In case you need to update your details such as name or address in the voter card online, following steps will have to be followed.

For change of Address:

1. Log on to National Voters’ Service Portal

2. Click ‘Form 6’ titled “apply online for registration of new voter/due to shifting from AC”.

3. Choose your language from the top-right corner

4. Enter details such as state, district assembly/parliamentary constituency, etc

5. Select 'due to shifting from another constituency' option to update your current address on the voter ID card.

6. Key in personal details in the sections concerned such as name, surname, date of birth, gender etc

7. In the next two sections, you will have to enter your current and permanent address

8. In the optional particulars section, give your email address and mobile number

9. You will now need to attach age proof and address proof

10. After all above requirements are complete fill in the declaration option and enter the captcha number

11. Verify the information provided and click on 'submit'

To change name on the voter ID card that you wish to use to exercise your right to vote for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections 2020, follow these steps:

1. Log on to National Voters’ Service Portal

2. On the left side, select the option titled "Correction of entries in electoral roll"

3. You will be taken to a new page, wherein you have to click on ‘Form 8’

4. In the form you will be required to mention details like state and assembly/parliamentary constituency to which you belong, name, gender, age, details of family members, complete address etc

5. Enter details of your existing voter ID card like the card number, the date when it was issued, the state where it was issued, and the constituency it was issued for

6. After this you will have to upload documents like latest photograph, a valid ID and address proof

7. Click on the tab which says "my name" in order to ensure that only the name in your voter ID

8. Enter the place you are making the request from

9. Provide contact information including mobile number, and email ID

10. Verify information and click "submit"

