Delhi Assembly election 2020: Verification Process of Voter ID Cards

Polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly will be held in a single phase on February 8. Three big parties in fray – Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress — are eyeing to form a government in the national capital. The results of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha 2020 election will be announced on February 11.

A total of 1.46 crore eligible voters will exercise their franchise in the Delhi Assembly 2020 election. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that 13,750 polling booths will be set at 2,689 locations across Delhi.

Voter identity card is the valid document with the help of which one can cast vote in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election. With just a few days left for Delhi Assembly election 2020, here's how eligible electors can verify their voter identity cards.

Voter ID verification process

Eligible electors (18 years or above) can verify and authenticate their voter identity cards by logging on to National Voter's Service Portal (nvsp.in) or log on to the official website of the Election Commission of India - eci.nic.in.

First time voters need to fill in Form-6 and submit it along with all the necessary documents as well as passport size photograph of the applicant to the electoral office nearest to your official address in person. Applicant willing to submit the documents online can visit ECI official website and scan the documents and image.

Those willing to correct or change some of the details in their existing voter ID card will have to fill and submit Form-8. Applicants will receive an acknowledgement number after they submit all the relevant documents.

The electoral officer or booth level officer will visit the address of the applicant mentioned by him/her in his/her form. During the visit, the officer will talk to the neighbours of the applicant to verify the address and also match all the other details mentioned by him/her in his/her application form.

If the details mentioned by the applicant in his/her application form do not match, then the application for voter ID card will be cancelled by the visiting officer. In this case, the applicant will have to again fill the form with all relevant and correct documents in the same manner.

If the details match and satisfy the officer, then the verification will be complete and the applicant will receive his/her voter ID card in 2 to 3 weeks.

