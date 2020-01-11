Delhi Assembly Election 2020: What to Do if VVPAT Slip Record the Wrong Vote

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will take place on January 8. The results of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha election will be declared on February 11. The three major parties battling it out in the assembly election in Delhi are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

The VVPAT or Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail ensures that there is a paper trail after a vote is cast through an electronic voting machine (EVM). The VVPAT also provides additional visual verification in the form of a paper slip to the voter so that he/she can ensure that his/her vote has been correctly recorded.

There are times when a voter, after having recorded his vote, alleges that the paper slip generated by the printer next to the EVM is showing the name or symbol of a candidate other than the one he/she has voted for.

In such a case, as per the provisions of Rule 49MA of Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, the presiding officer shall get a written declaration from the voter regarding the complaint. Following a warning issued about the consequence of making a false declaration, under Rule 49MA of the Conduct of Election Rules, the voter who claimed that the EVM or the paper trail machine did not record his or her vote correctly, will be allowed to cast a test vote. This only happens if the voter gives a written declaration as per the sub-rule (1) of Rule 49MA.

The voter is allowed to record a test vote in the voting machine in the presence of the presiding officer. The candidates or polling agents who may be present in the polling station are also witnesses to the paper slip generated by the printer.

In case the voter's allegations are found to be true, the presiding officer immediately reports the facts to the returning officer and stops further recording of votes in that particular voting machine. However, if the allegation is false and the slip generated matches with the vote case, the presiding officer makes a remark against the second entry relating to the elector in Form 17A mentioning the serial number and the name of the candidate for whom such test vote was recorded.

He/she also obtained the signature or thumb impression of the elector against the remark and make necessary entries according to item 5 in Part I of Form 17C.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.