Delhi Assembly Election: Here's How Eligible Voters Can Apply for Voter ID Online

Delhi will go to polls on February 8, 2020. Three major parties - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress will be fielding candidates for 70 constituencies. Voting for 70-seat Delhi Assembly, Delhi Vidhan Sabha will be held in single phase.

All eyes will be on whether Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will be voted to power once again or will the voters of Delhi exercise their franchise to bring a new party to power. The counting of votes of the keenly watched Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 11.

Candidates who want to contest in the Delhi Assembly election 2020 will have to file their nomination by January 21. The nomination will be scrutinised on January 22. Candidates can withdraw their nomination by January 24.

A total of 1.46 crore eligible electorates will exercise their voting rights. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), voting will be held in 13,750 polling booths. To ensure that the polling is free and fair, the Election Commission has deployed about 90,000 officials.

Last assembly election in Delhi was held in 2015 where AAP won 67 of 70 seats, while BJP won in the remaining constituencies. Congress who governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013 failed to win even a single seat.

Voting identity card or voter ID is important for those who want to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election. There may be some voters who might have lost their voter ID or some who have attained the eligible voting age, 18 years, but do not have the voter ID.

These users can apply for voter ID card online. Remember, only Indian citizens are authorised to vote and can enroll for valid voter ID card.

• People willing to get a new voter ID card can visit www.nvsp.in and create an account.

• After creating the account, users will have to upload all the required documents.

Documents required for online registration of voter ID card:

• One passport size photograph of the eligible voter.

• Valid identity proof: birth certificate, passport, driving licence, PAN card or mark sheet of high school. It is required to verify the age of the person applying for the voter ID card.

• Address proof: Either ration card, passport, driving licence, phone or electricity bill.

Once the person fills all the required details in the online application, he/she will receive an email on the registered mailing address about updation and application ID. One can track the status of voter ID card with the help of application ID.

