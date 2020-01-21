Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: 13,000 Staff to Stay Overnight Across Polling Booths

There will be 3,131 polling booths at 566 sites under East Delhi Municipal Corporation; a senior official from the corporation was reported as saying.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 12:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: 13,000 Staff to Stay Overnight Across Polling Booths
Representative image.

Voting for Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held in a single phase on February 8. Preparations have been made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure free and fair elections. More than 13,000 employees will be deployed at 13,463 polling booths. Arrangements will be made by the three municipal corporations in Delhi for the lodging of these employees at the night before the voting takes place.

According to a report by The Times of India, the ECI has made it mandatory for male staff deployed on election duty to stay on site at the night before the day of voting and conduct mock polling before 7 am. For women staff, it is optional to stay overnight at the polling booths.

Voting for the 70-seat Delhi Vidhan Sabha will commence from 8 am and would continue till 6 pm.

There will be 3,131 polling booths at 566 sites under East Delhi Municipal Corporation; a senior official from the corporation was reported as saying.

Each site will have around 3 to 10 polling booths and at each booth, there will be one polling team deployed which will include 2 to 3 polling officers, a presiding officer and an assistant, the official said.

The polling staff will have to be on duty at 5 in the morning on the day of election (February 8) to check the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and conduct mock polls in front of the polling agents. It is for this reason, lodging arrangements have been made for officials to on the polling site, the official added.

A nodal officer, as well as sanitation and health department staff of the municipal corporation, will be present at the polling sites, including primary, Delhi government and private schools and community halls, the report said.

The civic authorities have been asked to install porta cabins this time instead of tents. A joint meeting has been convened on Tuesday, January 21, where officials of all zones will participate and identify the sites that have a shortage of rooms, the report quoted a North Delhi Municipal Corporation official saying.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram