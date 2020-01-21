Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: 13,000 Staff to Stay Overnight Across Polling Booths

Voting for Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be held in a single phase on February 8. Preparations have been made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure free and fair elections. More than 13,000 employees will be deployed at 13,463 polling booths. Arrangements will be made by the three municipal corporations in Delhi for the lodging of these employees at the night before the voting takes place.

According to a report by The Times of India, the ECI has made it mandatory for male staff deployed on election duty to stay on site at the night before the day of voting and conduct mock polling before 7 am. For women staff, it is optional to stay overnight at the polling booths.

Voting for the 70-seat Delhi Vidhan Sabha will commence from 8 am and would continue till 6 pm.

There will be 3,131 polling booths at 566 sites under East Delhi Municipal Corporation; a senior official from the corporation was reported as saying.

Each site will have around 3 to 10 polling booths and at each booth, there will be one polling team deployed which will include 2 to 3 polling officers, a presiding officer and an assistant, the official said.

The polling staff will have to be on duty at 5 in the morning on the day of election (February 8) to check the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and conduct mock polls in front of the polling agents. It is for this reason, lodging arrangements have been made for officials to on the polling site, the official added.

A nodal officer, as well as sanitation and health department staff of the municipal corporation, will be present at the polling sites, including primary, Delhi government and private schools and community halls, the report said.

The civic authorities have been asked to install porta cabins this time instead of tents. A joint meeting has been convened on Tuesday, January 21, where officials of all zones will participate and identify the sites that have a shortage of rooms, the report quoted a North Delhi Municipal Corporation official saying.

