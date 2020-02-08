Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Exit Polls Result: Where and When to Watch

Exit polls are a crucial bit of information available to people before the declaration of final results. However, exit polls have missed the mark many times and do not always get it right.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 8:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Exit Polls Result: Where and When to Watch
Representative image.

The voting for Delhi assembly elections 2020 is underway and after the voting process comes to an end, the exit polls will be announced.

The Election Commission has restricted media from publishing exit polls. The ban will be in force between 8am to 6.30pm under sub-section (1) of Section 126 of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 in the national capital.

Exit polls are a crucial bit of information available to people before the declaration of final results. However, exit polls have missed the mark many times and do not always get it right.

The counting of votes of the Delhi assembly elections 2020 will take place on February 11.

On February 8, all government offices and industrial establishments will be closed, according to a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Ministry.

The Delhi assembly elections are being held in a single phase across 13, 750 polling stations in the national capital.

The EC has deployed over 90, 000 officials to conduct the election in a smooth and transparent manner. There are a total 672 candidates in the fray, and a maximum 28 candidates are pitted against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi assembly constituency. The minimum 4 candidates are contesting from Patel Nagar Assembly constituencies

2020 Delhi Assembly Exit Polls: Here's how one can read and watch the Exit Polls:

For online updates, readers can follow News18.com's Delhi Assembly elections 2020 Exit Polls Live blog on their website. One can also watch the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 Exit Polls live on TV at CNN-News18 news channel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram