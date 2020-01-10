Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: How to Vote if You Don’t Have a Voter ID Card

The dates for the Delhi assembly election 2020 are out. The polling for the Vidhan Sabha Election 2020 will take place on February 8, whereas the results will be announced on February 11. The Delhi Assembly polls will witness the competition between three major parties: the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Congress.

If you are a voter in Delhi, but have lost your voter ID card, you still have time to get you Voter ID re-issued before the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2020. However, if you fail to obtain it on time, you might want to know if you are eligible to vote in the Delh polls.

Well, it is always advised to keep your voter ID card with you, it is also important to know that even if you don't have a voter ID card, you can still cast your vote in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Elections. However, there are a few pointers that you should keep in mind:

1. It is compulsory to be registered as a voter in the Delhi Assembly Electoral List, with your name appearing on the electoral rolls.

2. If you are eligible to vote and have enrolled, you will be issued a voter slip from the Election Commission of India. This slip has to be presented during the time of voting, along with a stipulated photo ID proof, if you do not have a voter ID card.

3. While the ECI has made voter identification mandatory at the time of polls, you can also show any other documentary proof allowed by the ECI in order to be able to vote.

4. Having a voter ID alone does not mean that you will be allowed to vote. Your name should also appear on the electoral list.

5. In case you do not have voter ID, you can use 11 other specified photo identity documents. These include passport, driving licence, service identity cards with photograph issued to employees by central/state govt/PSU/public limited company, passbook with photograph issued by a state bank or post office, PAN card, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, MNREGA job card, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, pension document with photograph, official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc and Aadhaar card.

Before the Delhi Assemble Elections 2020 begins, you should make sure that your name appears on the Delhi State Elections Electoral List.

Here is what all you can do to get your name registered:

1. To get registered as a voter, submit a duly filled Form-6 to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of your assembly constituency.

2. One can submit Form-6 both online and offline.

3. Once the form is submitted and verified, your name will be included in the Delhi Elections Electoral List.

4. You will then receive a voter slip from the ECI, which has to be carried on the day of voting.

