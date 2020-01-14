Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: Nominations for High-stakes Poll Battle Begin Today

Event Highlights Congress' Poll Plan

Nominations to Begin Today



The counting of votes will be taken up on February 11.

The counting of votes will be taken up on February 11. Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections will begin today as the Election Commission is set to issue the notification for the February 8 polls. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge. The Delhi Congress on Monday accused the ruling AAP of "enrolling rejects" from other parties sensing defeat in the assembly polls next month. The reaction came after Ram Singh Netaji, a former Congress MLA, joined AAP. "The Aam Aadmi Party, sensing defeat, is enrolling rejects from other parties as a face-saving act. Arvind Kejriwal is shaken up by the public anger against his party MLAs," claimed Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma. Jan 14, 2020 9:14 am (IST) Ahead of the Delhi polls, the surveillance team on Monday had seized over Rs 49 lakh from a businessman in Arjun Nagar area, officials said. The static surveillance team made the seizure during a routine inspection in the area falling in the Krishna Nagar constituency, they said. In a statement issued by the Office of the District Election Officer (East), authorities said the businessman claimed that he was "carrying Rs 49.16 lakh cash for a business purpose". Jan 14, 2020 9:12 am (IST) Rajesh Lilothia, working president of the Delhi Congress, said Gandhi asked senior and experienced party leaders active in electoral politics to contest the polls. Party sources claimed Lilothia was also asked to contest the elections at which he offered himself to be fielded against AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The screening committee of the party has so far discussed names of candidates on 70 assembly seats in two rounds. The committee is due to meet again today, party leaders said. Jan 14, 2020 9:08 am (IST) The Congress is expected to repeat its formula of fielding known faces in the Delhi assembly elections next month to revive its political fortunes. Party chief Sonia Gandhi in a meeting with senior leaders of the Delhi unit on Monday asked those active in electoral politics to contest the assembly elections, said a Delhi Congress leader present in the meeting. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, who was not present in the meeting, said the party will field "strongest and best" candidates in the polls. Jan 14, 2020 9:03 am (IST) The Aam Aadmi Party had got 54.3 per cent votes in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party got a vote share of 32 per cent and the Congress managed to bag just 9.6 per cent of the total votes polled. Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the February 8 Assembly election in Delhi, according to the final electoral roll published on Monday. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh had earlier said that there were a total of 1,46,92,136 voters -- 80,55,686 males, 66,35,635 females and 815 belonging to third gender -- in the final voters list. According to data shared by the Delhi CEO Office, 673 candidates had fought the 2015 Delhi polls. The ruling AAP will face the Delhi election next month with the hope to repeat its stellar performance in the last assembly polls, while the BJP, which bagged all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha election, will be aiming at expanding its vote share in the national capital. Nominations to Begin Today | Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections will begin on Tuesday as the Election Commission is set to issue the notification for the February 8 polls on the same day. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge. The counting of votes will be taken up on February 11. The last date to file nomination is January 21, the scrutiny will happen on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 24. The three parties in Delhi are locked in a 'meme war' on social media with each one of them taking digs at each other using memes. One of the memes shared by AAP on Twitter is a reference to the 1993 movie, Baazigar. The meme shows Shahruk Khan as Kejriwal, Kajol as Delhi and Siddharth Ray as BJP and has been taken from the film's song, "Chhupana Bhi Nahi Aata", where Ray can be seen woefully looking at Kajol while she appears to be enjoying the company of SRK. The meme shows Shahruk Khan as Kejriwal, Kajol as Delhi and Siddharth Ray as BJP and has been taken from the film's song, "Chhupana Bhi Nahi Aata", where Ray can be seen woefully looking at Kajol while she appears to be enjoying the company of SRK. Read full report here Jan 14, 2020 8:29 am (IST) Ahead of the polls, Congress leader and former MLA Ram Singh Netaji and three others on Monday joined the AAP in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Vinay Kumar Mishra, who is the son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra and unsuccessfully contested from the Palam Assembly seat, also joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Councillor and social worker Jai Bhagwan Upkarji from Rohini ward of Bawana Assembly and Naveen Dipu Chaudhary, a social activist working in the Gandhinagar area who has been associated with the Congress for a long time, too joined the AAP. Jan 14, 2020 8:23 am (IST) The ruling AAP had too rejected the possibility of forming an alliance with the Congress for the assembly polls, with senior party leader Sanjay Singh saying Congress is not even in the competition. Jan 14, 2020 8:22 am (IST) Congress and AAP were involved in a long deliberation for an alliance to take on the BJP in Delhi ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, but the two parties failed to reach an agreement on seat-sharing. Jan 14, 2020 8:22 am (IST) As the stage is set for Assembly elections in Delhi next month, none of the parties have shown interest in allying with each other. Earlier this month, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra had clearly ruled out any chance of a tie-up with the AAP.

File photos of PM Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.



The last date to file nomination is January 21, the scrutiny will happen on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 24.



Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the February 8 Assembly election in Delhi, according to the final electoral roll.



Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh had earlier said that there were a total of 1,46,92,136 voters — 80,55,686 males, 66,35,635 females and 815 belonging to third gender — in the final voters list.



According to data shared by the Delhi CEO Office, 673 candidates had fought the 2015 Delhi polls.



The ruling AAP will face the Delhi election next month with the hope to repeat its stellar performance in the last assembly polls, while the BJP, which bagged all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha election, will be aiming at expanding its vote share in the national capital.



The Aam Aadmi Party had got 54.3 per cent votes in the 2015 Assembly polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party got a vote share of 32 per cent and the Congress managed to bag just 9.6 per cent of the total votes polled.



The AAP will fight the polls on a depleted strength of 60 MLAs as it had to concede one seat to the BJP in the subsequent bypoll, while six of the lawmakers were disqualified over joining other parties. However, in the 2019 parliamentary polls, the BJP led the show, sweeping all seven seats.



The saffron party had amassed a whopping 55 per cent vote share, leaving the Congress on the second spot with 22.50 per cent votes and the AAP at a dismal low of 18.10 per cent votes.



In 2019, the AAP won only one seat of the over 40 it contested across nine states and Union territories and its vote share in the national capital was the highest in the country.



The AAP had fielded candidates in Delhi, Chandigarh, Bihar, Goa, Punjab, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Haryana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, but only Bhagwant Mann of the party came up trumps from Sangrur in Punjab.