Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Where and When to Watch Exit Polls

Polling for Delhi assembly elections 2020 will take place on February 8. After the voting process comes to an end, the exit polls will be announced.

On the day of polling, the Election Commission has restricted media from publishing exit polls. The ban will be in force between 8am to 6.30pm.

The Election Commission has banned the publication of the exit polls under sub-section (1) of Section 126 of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 in the national capital.

Exit polls are a crucial bit of information available to people before the declaration of final results. However, exit polls have missed the mark many times and do not always get it right.

The counting of votes of the Delhi assembly elections 2020 will take place on February 11.

On February 8, all government offices and industrial establishments will be closed, according to a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Ministry.

The Delhi assembly elections are being held in a single phase across 13, 750 polling stations in the national capital.

The EC has deployed over 90, 000 officials to conduct the election in a smooth and transparent manner. There are a total 672 candidates in the fray, and a maximum 28 candidates are pitted against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi assembly constituency. The minimum 4 candidates are contesting from Patel Nagar Assembly constituencies

2020 Delhi Assembly Exit Polls: Here's how one can read and watch the Exit Polls:

For online updates, readers can follow News18.com's Delhi Assembly elections 2020 Exit Polls Live blog on their website. One can also watch the Delhi Assembly elections 2020 Exit Polls live on TV at CNN-News18 news channel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.