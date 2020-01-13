Delhi Assembly Elections: 21 FIR Registered For Violation of Model Code of Conduct
Talking to reporters, nodal officer Nalin Chauhan said 84 FIRs have far been registered under the Arms Act. He said that over 3.76 lakh hoardings, banners and posters have been removed from across the city.
New Delhi: As many as 21 FIRs have been registered so far in connection with the violation of model code of conduct, an official of a poll body in Delhi said on Monday.
Out of these 1,387 have been removed from the area under New Delhi Municipal Council, 32,035 from east Delhi, 8,321 from Delhi Cantonment Board, 1,48,864 from South Delhi and 1,85,829 from North Delhi, he said.
The Delhi assembly elections will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.
