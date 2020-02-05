Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: On Campaign Blitz 3 Days Before Voting, 'Star' Leaders Slug it Out in Rallies

Event Highlights Congress Rallies Today

Delhi's little-known Shaheen Bagh area, which has emerged as the epicenter of anti-CAA protests, has been the focus of most leaders. While PM Modi on Tuesday said Delhi needs a government that will not resort to appeasement but supports the CAA, abolition of Article 370 and issues related to national security, while Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi attacked the prime minister over his "sanyog-prayog" remarks on Shaheen Bagh, asking whether the rise in unemployment was a coincidence or his experiment. The elections for the Delhi Assembly's 70 seats will be held on February 8. Results will be declared on February 11.

Delhi's little-known Shaheen Bagh area, which has emerged as the epicenter of anti-CAA protests, has been the focus of most leaders. While PM Modi on Tuesday said Delhi needs a government that will not resort to appeasement but supports the CAA, abolition of Article 370 and issues related to national security, while Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi attacked the prime minister over his "sanyog-prayog" remarks on Shaheen Bagh, asking whether the rise in unemployment was a coincidence or his experiment. The elections for the Delhi Assembly's 70 seats will be held on February 8. Results will be declared on February 11. Feb 5, 2020 8:55 am (IST) The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming elections. It promised voters that it would continue its "struggle" for the Jan Lokpal Bill and full statehood for the national capital if it is voted back to power in Delhi. The party also said it will make efforts to get the Centre to bring in a strong Delhi Swaraj Bill that will formalise the roles and responsibilities of mohalla sabhas and ensure adequate funds in the hands of the community. Feb 5, 2020 8:52 am (IST) Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday hit out at home minister Amit Shah for orchestrating a "conspiracy" link them to the Shaheen Bagh shooter. तुम्हारी गंदी राजनीति का खुलासा हो गया @AmitShah सुनो कपिल गुज्जर का परिवार खुद कह रहा है "उनका AAP से कोई रिश्ता नही BJP प्रत्याशी को माला पहनाई है" भाजपा की साज़िश रोकने के लिये चुनाव आयोग हस्तक्षेप करे। https://t.co/7thYYWG9Sz — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 5, 2020 Feb 5, 2020 8:39 am (IST) Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a fresh attack, on Wednesday asked the BJP to name their CM candidate and invited him/her for a debate. "Whosoever is giving the vote to AAP is directly coming to me. Amit Shah should declare his CM candidate. We really don't know who will be the candidate. He could someone who is illiterate. We really don't know. Amit Shah should reveal the name. I am ready for a debate with that BJP CM candidate." Feb 5, 2020 8:33 am (IST) Seeking to corner the AAP over Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday night accused the Kejriwal-led party of hatching a "conspiracy" and "causing fear" in a community for vote-bank politics. He also alleged that "their (AAP's) designs are very clear from the beginning and they are trying every trick". The whole conspiracy of the AAP is to "divide society, cause fear in a community and create a vote bank," Javadekar claimed. Feb 5, 2020 8:19 am (IST) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee and charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address public rallies in Kondli and Hauz Khas today. Feb 5, 2020 8:01 am (IST) With days to go forthe Delhi polls, the BJP has amped up its rallies in the national capital. BJP president JP Nadda will hold three rallies in Adarsh Nagar, Tri Nagar and Jangpura. Union home minister Amit Shah will hold four rallies across Kondli, Trilok Puri, Krishan Nagar, and Gandhinagar. Union ministers Smriti Irani and Nitin Gadkari are expected to hold four and three roadshows respectively. Feb 5, 2020 7:35 am (IST) Responding to the allegations, Sanjay Singh on Tuesday accused the BJP and union home minister Amit Shah of a "conspiracy." "Amit Shah is the home minister of the country at this time. Now just before elections, photos and conspiracies will be found," he said. "With three to four days left for the elections, the BJP will do as much dirty politics as they can. What does having a picture with someone mean?" Feb 5, 2020 7:31 am (IST) The allegations against the AAP of a "conspiracy" is likely to gain momentum with the BJP raising the issue and the ruling party appealing to the Election Commission against naming a party during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Feb 5, 2020 7:28 am (IST) In what could potentially be the most explosive claim ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2020, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said the man who opened fired at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party. The ruling party has slammed the BJP-led Centre of orchestrating this "dirty trick" before the Polls on February 8.

The Congress on Tuesday fielded its top guns, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for campaigning in Delhi, with the former party president saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could "sell the Taj Mahal", the way he was selling the PSUs.



While the former Congress president addressed two poll rallies in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi joined him in his second rally where they launched scathing attacks on Modi and the BJP, besides Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, for "spreading hatred" and doing nothing to provide jobs.



This is the first time in the Delhi poll campaign that top Congress leadership came out to campaign for their candidates. On Monday, only Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh addressed election rallies.



Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said it was a "matter of shame" that despite being educated, youths had to run around for jobs and asserted that "solid steps" would be taken to deal with unemployment if the Congress came to power in Delhi.



Addressing Congress supporters at a poll meeting in Tilak Nagar, he said, "I don't want to condemn any party on this occasion." "I want to highlight some of the issues which are bothering the youth today. Even after education, and spending so much money on it, they have to run around for jobs. It is a matter of shame," he said.



Singh, a noted economist, also said that unemployment rate in Delhi in the last four months was 15 per cent, much higher than elsewhere. "The Congress is committed to the people and solid steps will be taken to deal with the unemployment issue if the Congress comes to power. Our major thrust will be on employment," he said.



Accusing the BJP and the AAP of spreading hatred in society, Rahul Gandhi said Modi and Kejriwal were not interested in providing jobs to youngsters, but were keen on making one Indian fight another for staying in power.



Addressing his first rally ahead of the polls, he said the current environment in the country, the hatred, the violence and the attacks on women were harming India and people were not benefitting from it.



He hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not addressing the economic slowdown and the issue of unemployment, but instead, encouraging violence. "They (BJP) talk about the Hindu dharma, they talk about Islam, they talk of Sikhism. They have no knowledge of religions. In Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism where is it written that attack other people, suppress them," he asked.



What kind of "Hindu dharma" is of Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) because Hinduism talked about taking everyone along, Rahul Gandhi said at the rally organised to garner support for the Congress candidate from Jangpura, Tarwinder Marwah. "The person who makes 'deshbhakts' (patriots) fight among each other, can he be a deshbhakt," Gandhi asked the crowd.



Referring to coronavirus, he said the countries manufacturing in China were looking at India for taking on the mantle of a leading manufacturer. "The whole world, except China, wants to invest in India. But when they look at India now, they see hatred, violence, rapes, goondaism, killings. Wherever you see in the last five years, one Indian talks to another Indian with hatred. This is not our history. This is a country of love," Rahul Gandhi said.



He accused the government of selling state enterprises such as Indian Oil, Air India, Hindustan Petroleum and the railways as well as the Red Fort. "He (Modi) may even sell the Taj Mahal," the former Congress chief said.



Training his guns on Kejriwal, he alleged that Modi and Kejriwal could only think about power and said, "They can announce anything in two minutes to stay in power."



Priyanka Gandhi attacked the prime minister over the issue of job losses and took a dig at his "sanyog-prayog" remarks on Shaheen Bagh, asking whether the rise in unemployment was a coincidence or his experiment.



"When PM comes to give a speech in front of you, he does not even make a mention of it. Can he tell us whether the job losses was 'sanyog or prayog'. Can he tell us that in 35 years, the unemployment rate is the highest, 'ye kya sanyog tha, ya prayog tha unka'? (Was it coincidence, or his experiment)," she said at a joint rally with Rahul.



Attacking Modi, Priyanka Gandhi said the prime minister says that the opposition does not allow him to work, but he is still working at a fast pace. "This is true that state firms are being sold at a fast pace. They sold LIC, BPCL, Air India, BSNL and our even planning to sell railways. Really, his pace is really fast," the Congress leader alleged.



She also attacked Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he has said, "We (the BJP) will make Delhi like UP." "I am the Congress general secretary of UP, let me tell you what he has made of UP. It was a state that had the most potential. What is the state of affairs now? The BJP government has harassed people," she alleged.



Priyanka Gandhi also slammed AAP, alleging that it is claiming credit for the work done by former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi invests Rs 5,200 crore in publicity, Arvind Kejriwal is not far behind and has spent Rs 611 crore for Delhi polls," she claimed. "What is the need for publicity if work is doing the talking for them," Priyanka Gandhi said, adding they are doing so because they have done less work.