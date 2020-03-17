Delhi Assembly Panel Received 7500 Complaints Against Rumour-Mongering After Riots
Committee chairman Raghav Chadha said two complainants were summoned and their submissions were heard at length, adding that after preliminary enquiry and their statements, a fit case for FIR was made out.
File photo of security forces patrolling a street in New Delhi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly Committee for Peace and Harmony has received over 7,500 complaints against rumour-mongering following the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi.
Recently, the panel had issued WhatsApp and e-mail helpline for reporting about rumour-mongering on social media.
Talking to reporters, committee chairman Raghav Chadha said that 7,732 complaints have been received and out of which 2,110 complaints have been screened.
"504 complaints were found to be inflammatory, provocative and incriminating in nature. We are examining all these complaints on a mission mode," Chadha said.
The committee also summoned two complainants and heard their submissions at length, he said, adding that after preliminary enquiry and their statements, a fit case for FIR was made out.
"Both the complainants also assured their support during the judicial process. The committee will meet more complainants in due course," Chadha also said.
Until a few days ago, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj headed the Delhi Assembly Committee for Peace and Harmony.
According to an official, Chadha was appointed as the chairman of the committee and Bharadwaj was made a member.
"The committee has decided that in the coming time, we will meet all the complainants and alleged offenders of the complaints containing hate contents.
"We assure that it is our responsibility to take every complaint to its logical conclusion. The committee will ensure strong action against the offenders who spread such inflammatory messages," the newly-appointed chairman said.
Delhi witnessed communal violence in February-end in which over 50 people were killed and more than 200 injured.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Naomi Osaka, Vasek Pospisil Call Out French Open Postponement for Being Kept in the Dark
- Cops Ask Criminals to 'Wash Their Hands Off' Crime to Avoid Coronavirus
- Throwback Video of Janhvi Kapoor Making Funny Noises as She Sips Coconut Water Goes Viral
- Concerned Arjun Kapoor Asks Paps to be 'Sensible' As He Gets Clicked Amid Coronavirus Fears
- Coronavirus Pandemic: How Indian Parents Are Keeping their Children Busy as Schools Shut