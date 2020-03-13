Delhi Assembly Passes Resolution against NPR & NRC, Kejriwal Says Only 9 of 70 MLAs in House Have Birth Certificates
At the one-day special session, which was held to discuss the two issues, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the Centre to withdraw them.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly passed a resolution on Friday against the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
"Me, my wife, my entire cabinet don't have birth certificates to prove citizenship. Will we be sent to detention centres?" he asked.
Kejriwal challenged Union ministers to show whether they had birth certificates issued by the government.
In the Assembly, Kejriwal asked the MLAs to raise their hands if they had birth certificates, following which only nine legislators in the 70-member House raised their hands.
"Sixty-one members of the House do not have birth certificates," he said. "Will they be sent to detention centres?"
