Delhi Assembly Passes Resolution Urging Centre to Confer Bharat Ratna on Sunderlal Bahuguna

Delhi government urges Centre to posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna on noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna.

Delhi government urges Centre to posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna on noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna.

Kejriwal said although the House is passing this resolution, the entire country wants that the Bharat Ratna be conferred on Bahuguna.

The Delhi Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday urging the Centre to posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, on noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna.

Participating in a debate on the resolution on the first day of the assembly’s Monsoon session, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said although the House is passing this resolution, the entire country wants that the Bharat Ratna be conferred on Bahuguna.

“I think it will be an honour for the Bharat Ratna if the highest civilian award goes to Bahuguna," he said. Kejriwal noted that Bahuguna not only protected the environment but also worked for many other social causes.

Opposition BJP, too, supported the resolution.

first published:July 29, 2021, 19:25 IST