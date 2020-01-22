Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Assembly Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Leads AAP's List of 39 Star Campaigners

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab state head Bhagwant Mann, Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta also figure in the list.

IANS

Updated:January 22, 2020, 9:51 PM IST
AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), here on Wednesday, made public the list of 39 star campaigners for the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's name on the top.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab state head Bhagwant Mann, Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta also figure in the list, which was submitted to the Delhi Chief Election Officer on Monday.

Cabinet Ministers Satyendra Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot will also campaign across the city.

Sitting MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Rakhi Birla, Jarnail Singh, Somnath Bharti, Sanjeev Jha and Amantullah Khan; election candidates like Durgesh Pathak (from Karawal Nagar), Shoaib Iqbal (Matia Mahal), Atishi (Kalkaji), Raghav Chadha (Rajinder Nagar) and Dilip Pandey (Timarpur) are also in the list.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani, Pankaj Gupta, Prithvi Reddy, and national spokespersons Preeti Menon and Ajoy Kumar, along with a number of MLAs from Punjab, like Aman Arora, Harpal Singh Cheema and Rupinder Kaur 'Ruby', and Gurmeet Singh Haher will also campaign for the AAP.

