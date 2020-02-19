Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Assembly Session to Begin on February 24; New MLAs to Swear In, Speaker Likely to Retain Post

Sources said Ram Niwas Goel, who was the speaker in the previous assembly, is likely to retain the post.

February 19, 2020
New Delhi: A three-day session of the Delhi Assembly will begin from February 24 during which newly-elected MLAs will be sworn in and the speaker will be chosen. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. "The Cabinet has decided to convene a three-day session of the Delhi Assembly from February 24," the chief minister told reporters here.

Newly-elected lawmakers will take oath on the first day, an official said, adding that the speaker will also be chosen during the session. Sources said Ram Niwas Goel, who was the speaker in the previous assembly, is likely to retain the post. Lt Governor Anil Baijal is likely to address the House during the three-day session.

Last week, the 7th Delhi Legislative Assembly was constituted after the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats in the 70-member House. The BJP won eight seats while the Congress drew a blank.

