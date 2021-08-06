CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RBIMonetaryPolicy
Home» News» India» Delhi Assembly Speaker to Move SC Over Centre 'Snatching' House Panel Powers Under GNCTD Act
1-MIN READ

Delhi Assembly Speaker to Move SC Over Centre 'Snatching' House Panel Powers Under GNCTD Act

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel will challenge the GNCTD Act in the Supreme Court. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel will challenge the GNCTD Act in the Supreme Court. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Goel alleged that through the amendments in the GNCTD Act, the Centre wants to impinge on powers of Delhi Assembly committees.

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday accused the Centre of “snatching" the powers of House committees by amending the GNCTD Act and said they would move the Supreme Court over the issue. He alleged that through the amendments in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, the Centre wants to impinge on the power of Delhi Assembly committees.

The amended act, passed in Parliament in March this year, makes it clear that the “government" in Delhi means the “Lieutenant Governor". The Act makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the lieutenant governor before any executive action. “We will approach the Supreme Court on this matter. We will challenge only that portion of the GNCTD ACT which is regarding snatching away the powers of the Assembly Committees. We are taking legal opinion on the matter," Goel said in a press conference.

He said the GNCTD ACT passed by the Centre is “unconstitutional" and also in violation of the July 4, 2018, Supreme Court Constitutional bench judgment. “The day it (Act) was passed was a ‘black day’," Goel said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:August 06, 2021, 17:32 IST