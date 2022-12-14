Delhi Attack: Accused Bought Acid from Flipkart, Wanted to Take Revenge As 'Friendship' Went Awry, Say Police

Delhi Police cracked the Dwarka acid attack case within hours and arrested three men for their alleged involvement in the crime. The police revealed that revenge was the motive behind the incident as class 12 student ended up her “friendship" with the main accused Sachin few months ago.

The acid used in the attack was purchased from online ecommerce platform Flipkart, police informed. Sagar Preet Hudda, Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police said the girl did not want to talk to Sachin after she called off the friendship. He said that Sachin along with his friends Virendra and Harshit planned the attack.

While Harshit was driving the motorcycle, Sachin threw acid on the girl in Dwarka today. Virendra took Sachin’s mobile and his scooty to other location so that Sachin’s location cannot be traced near the incident site, Hudda said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, where two men riding a blue-coloured bike were seen throwing acid at the victim. She was attacked minutes after she left her home for school and is battling serious injuries.

According to M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), a police control room (PCR) call was received around 9 a.m. regarding an acid attack incident in the Mohan Garden area.

DELHI CM KEJRIWAL DEMANDS ‘STRICTEST PUNISHMENT’ FOR ATTACKERS

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded stringent punishment for those involved in throwing acid on a minor girl in west Delhi, and asserted that the government is concerned about every child in the city.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said: “This cannot be tolerated at all. How did the accused gather so much courage? The accused should be given the strictest punishment. The safety of every girl child in Delhi is important to us." According to police, the matter was reported to them around 9 am and the victim was attacked in Mohan Garden area.

‘ACID SALE RAMPANT IN CITY, WHAT ARE YOU DOING?’ DCW CHIEF ASKS GOVERNMENT

As outrage spread over the attack, women’s groups and others, including Lt Governor V K Saxena, raised questions on the availability of acid in markets despite a ban and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked how the accused could have gathered so much courage.

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal said that the chemical despite ban is as available to purchase as vegetable. “We have issued notice to the city police over the incident. The attackers should be arrested and given stringent punishment,” Maliwal said.

India Saw Over 1,300 Acid Attacks from 2016-21, Shows Data

According to the data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the cases of acid attack have dropped in the past three years. At least 176 cases of acid attacks were reported across India in 2021, while 73 cases of attempted acid attack were registered.

Between 2018 and 2021, Delhi reported 32 cases of acid attack. In 2018, the city registered 11 cases and in 2019, there were 10 cases. In 2020, the year that saw nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, the national capital reported two cases. The next year, in 2021, it increased to nine.

Among the states, West Bengal, followed by Uttar Pradesh, have been reporting the highest number of acid attack cases since the past few years. Between 2018 and 2021, West Bengal saw 185 cases of acid attack, while in UP, the reported cases were 137.

The data showed that 2019 registered most acid attacks across India since 2016, while 2021 saw the fewest cases.In 2021, several states have reported zero cases of acid attack, namely Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. Among the Union Territories, only Delhi (9 cases) and Jammu and Kashmir (3 cases) have reported acid attacks. Rest of the UTs registered zero cases.

Over the years, the Centre has taken several steps in checking cases of acid attacks in the country.

