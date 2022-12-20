CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Attack: Acid Was Sold by Agra-based Firm, Says Flipkart in Reply to Delhi Police Notice

PTI

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 08:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Two bike riders attacked a 17-year-old girl with acid near Uttam Nagar in west Delhi on December 14. (File Photo: News18)

Police on Thursday had issued a notice to Flipkart after it was found the acid was purchased from the its site

E-commerce company Flipkart has informed the Delhi Police that the acid, which was used by two persons to attack a 17-year-old girl here, was sold by an Agra-based firm, officials said on Monday.

The company responded to a notice which was issued to it last week, a senior police officer said.

In response, Flipkart said the acid was sold by an Agra-based firm, the officer said, adding that a police team will go to the Uttar Pradesh city and further investigate the matter.

The acid was bought for Rs 600, police said.

Two masked men on a bike flung acid on a girl minutes after she had left her west Delhi home for school on December 14, leaving her with serious injuries.

Three people — prime accused Sachin Arora and his two friends Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) — have been arrested.

Police on Thursday had issued a notice to Flipkart after it was found the acid was purchased from the its site.

Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Preet Hooda had told a press conference that the acid used in the attack was procured through an e-commerce portal and payment was made by Arora through an e-wallet.

In a statement, police had said on the basis of technical evidence, it was found that the acid was procured on Flipkart.

During interrogation, it was learnt that Arora and the victim were friends till September. They fell out and this led to the accused to attack her, Hooda had said, adding that he lived in the girl’s neighbourhood.

