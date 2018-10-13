Six Masked Men Loot Rs 3 Lakh, Shoot Delhi Bank Cashier Dead; 2 Arrested

#WATCH: CCTV footage of a corporation bank being robbed in Delhi's Khaira yesterday by armed assailants. Cashier was shot dead. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/4XSz1JX8AF — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018

A cashier was shot dead and three persons were injured after six unidentified people entered a bank in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Friday afternoon and fled with over Rs 3 lakh, police said.The shocking incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The 90-second footage shows the robbers snatch the rifle from the security guard and beat him up. Thereafter, they shoot at the bank cashier and flee with the looted money.Two men have been arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the bank robbery. The arrested people were identified as Sachin (20) and Parvesh (19), both residents of Haryana's Khewra village, police said. Sachin was arrested from Murthal, they added.Earlier a senior police official had said that the accused fled on motorcycles and also snatched the pistol of the security guard.Police were informed about firing at a Corporation Bank branch in south west Delhi’s Khaira village at 3.45 pm, where the incident took place.Police said CCTV footage of the incident showed five masked men and one wearing a helmet barging into the Khaira village branch of Corporation Bank. Three of them brandished weapons and threatened people around. The accused even manhandled the security guard and snatched his pistol, they said.In sometime, four of the accused entered another room while the remaining two guarded the entrance with weapons in hands, they added.The vehicle, a weapon used in the crime and cash worth Rs 15,000 were recovered from the arrested persons, a senior police officer said. All the accused persons have been identified, he said.Police are conducting raids in various parts of Delhi and Haryana to nab the remaining accused, he added. Whether the accused have had any previous criminal records is also being verified, the officer said, adding that they are probing the source of their weapons.Sixteen people, including 10 customers and 6 staff members, were held hostage at gunpoint by the robbers. When they tried snatching money from cashier Santosh Kumar, he resisted, upon which they fired two bullets into his body.The 25-year-old and the other injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where Kumar was declared brought dead, police said.