Delhi Bans Use of Diesel Generators from Today as Air Quality Dips Further to 'Very Poor' Category

The air quality in Delhi deetiolated to 'very poor' category on Thursday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels dipping further at several places in the national capital, said a data released by the government. According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the AQI on Thursday morning was recorded at 366 in ITO, 309 in RK Puram, 313 in Anand Vihar, and 339 in Wazirpur.

"The government should do something about stubble burning in neighbouring states, which is affecting the air quality here," ANI quoted a cyclist as saying.

In view of the air quality situation in the city, DPCC has issued directions banning the use of diesel generators in the national capital from Thursday under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Earlier, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category as the city recorded a 24-hour air quality index (AQI) of 276 on Wednesday. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Considering the upcoming winter season, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said that it will deploy 50 teams for inspection in Delhi-NCR, starting Thursday. The CPCP has asked the State Pollution Control Board to deploy its teams on field for checking compliance to various directions given by the board.

In a meeting held with various stakeholders to discuss the dipping air quality in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal suggested ways to deal with the issue of stubble burning and suggested them to incentivise farmers to deal with the problem of paddy straw. During the meeting, stress was laid on innovative technology for the management of paddy straw waste to improve air quality in the NCR, reported PTI.

Led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the Delhi government also launched a massive anti-air pollution campaign named 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh'.