Delhi-based CRPF Doctor Tests Positive for Coronavirus
The doctor, in the rank of chief medical officer, was posted in the office of the Additional Director General (Medical) of the Central Armed Police Forces.
Image for representation.
A senior CRPF doctor based in Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.
They said the doctor has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Haryana's Jhajjar.
The doctor, in the rank of chief medical officer, was posted in the office of the Additional Director General (Medical) of the Central Armed Police Forces.
It was not immediately clear how the doctor contracted the infection.
The doctor was staying at a transit mess for the Central Reserve Police Force in south Delhi's Saket area, they said.
Those present in the mess have been quarantined.
The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nobody Can Stop Badshah from 'Copying' Bengali Folk Musician's Song in 'Genda Phool' and that's How it is
- Man Lied about Coronavirus Symptoms to Meet Wife in Maternity Ward, Now She’s Sick
- K-Pop Star Kim Jae-joong Pranks Fans Saying He has Coronavirus, Deletes Post After Backlash
- DD's Ramayana Triggers off Feminism Debate on Twitter
- Apple iPhone 9 Launch Likely Pegged for April 15, Sale May Kick Off on April 22