Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta alleged that Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has been covered in corruption since Satyendar Jain took over as its chairman since February 2020.

The Delhi wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a press conference today, has raised questions over a tender given to L&T company for a work order in DJB. According to the details given to the media, a tender worth Rs 280 Crore was rejected in the board meeting held in October 2020 and no details were given on the reason for rejection.

On July 8 this year, the same company was awarded with the work order, which was earlier rejected without reasoning.

“We now demand answers from Delhi Jal Board on the basis of rejecting and re-awarding the tender. We doubt that a percentage or commission, maybe bargaining, was involved in issuing a tender as it was awarded for the same estimates and schedule to the same company which was rejected,” said Adesh Gupta.

Delhi BJP now says that they will take this matter to LG Anil Bijal and CVC as well to get this investigated because they doubt that less percentage of commission might have been the grounds for the rejection of the tender.

Once profitable, the DJB is now a loss-making department, added the BJP.

