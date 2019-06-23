Take the pledge to vote

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari Gets Death Threat; Sender Apologises, Says 'Under Compulsion'

The unidentified person also threatened to eliminate Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'if need be', BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari Gets Death Threat; Sender Apologises, Says 'Under Compulsion'
Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has received a death threat through an SMS on his personal phone number, in which the sender said he is under "extreme compulsion" to eliminate the leader.

The unidentified person also threatened to eliminate the prime minister "if need be", Tiwari said. "I have informed the police about the threat," Tiwari told PTI.

The sender of the SMS also said in his Hindi message that he was "sorry" for deciding to eliminate Tiwari under "extreme compulsion".

A formal complaint about the threat will be lodged soon, said Delhi BJP's Media Relations head Neelkant Bakshi.

The SMS was received on Tiwari's mobile phone at 12.52 pm on Friday which he saw on Saturday evening and immediately informed the police, he added.

