Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari Proposes Setting Up 'Anti-Romeo' Squads to Check Crimes Against Women

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said that "anti-Romeo squads" should be formed in Delhi along the lines of those set up in Uttar Pradesh by the Yogi Adityanath government to check crimes against women.

"An anti-Romeo squad is a very good thing and I appreciate that it is being started in UP again. It should be welcomed as it is related to women's safety. In my opinion, it should be started in Delhi also," Tiwari said.

Anti-Romeo squads were formed to check stalkers and harassers in UP soon after Adityanath assumed office in 2017.

"The people of Delhi have given their 100% trust with such a victory in the Lok Sabha elections. There is still a big challenge in front of us. Delhi could not get the right attention that it needed for 21 years. Until we finish the work that has been left for 21 years, we will not celebrate our win. We have a vision for Delhi and we are moving forward with it," Tiwari said in an address to party workers at the inaugural session of the state BJP's Working Committee.

Two days ago, the Noida Police had announced that it would issue ‘red cards’ through its anti-Romeo squads to offenders harassing women.

Tiwari in his address also spoke about the problems of water shortage and pollution in the national capital.

“I cannot believe how we can have a shortage of water when we have the Yamuna River. There is no shortage of water. The Delhi government made water free and Delhi became free of water. They have created a shortage of water," he said, hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government.

"A pollution-free Delhi is our second agenda and we are working on it with an action plan on the old vehicles that are still working in the capital and contributing to the rising pollution. We will make the transportation facility in the capital better making pollution free Delhi," he added.