Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari Says Police Working 24 Hours to Keep People Safe; Slams Kejriwal For Questioning Force

Tiwari said the chief minister should try to remove doubts of the people over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and tell them that it does not apply to any Indian citizen so that the "anarchy" ends.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari Says Police Working 24 Hours to Keep People Safe; Slams Kejriwal For Questioning Force
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday defended the city police, saying it was working round-the-clock to provide security to people, even as he criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "questioning" the force's working.

Earlier in day, Kejriwal had tweeted, "I have been in touch with large no. of people whole nite (night). Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence (sic)."

Reacting to the tweet, Tiwari said the Delhi Police is working in full strength 24 hours for the security of the people of Delhi.

"Kejriwal is raising questions on the working of the Delhi Police. But, during the meeting with Union Home Minister yesterday, he did not say anything and talked about cooperating to maintain peace in Delhi, but he is now talking about calling the Army," he said.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly also, the chief minister on Wednesday appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah that if required, the Army should be called in to control the situation in the riot-affected areas of the city.

Tiwari said the chief minister should try to remove doubts of the people over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and tell them that it does not apply to any Indian citizen so that the "anarchy" ends.

