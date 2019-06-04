Delhi BJP Demands White Paper on Public Transport, Pollution as Kejriwal Announces Free Metro, Bus Services for Women
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the announcement to make public transport free for women is a "gimmick" to improve "electoral future" of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
File photo of BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.
New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari Tuesday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to bring out white papers on public transport and the pollution scenario in the city, a day after the AAP government announced its decision to make travel free for women in buses and metro trains.
Tiwari said the announcement to make public transport free for women is a "gimmick" to improve "electoral future" of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Tiwari also raised nine questions related to public transport and air pollution and sought answers from Arvind Kejriwal.
In a letter to the chief minister, Tiwari said Delhi's public transport system is on the verge of "collapse" as both the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Cluster bus service have "failed" the people of the city.
"A wider section of working women don't want freebies, they actually want better safer and reliable transport services," he said.
Tiwari requested the Chief Minister to come out with white papers on public transport and pollution addressing issues like number of buses, facilities for women commuters in buses and metro trains, approval of Delhi Metro's Phase IV, collection and use of green tax, and steps taken to control dust and vehicular pollution.
Tiwari claimed that the number of public transport buses has come down from around 5,500 when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in 2015, to 3200 at present.
"Most of the buses being around 9-10 years old are in poor condition and not road worthy. At least 700 to 1,000 DTC buses are out of service on a daily basis due to breakdown leaving just around 2,200-2,500 buses on the roads on any given day," Tiwari said.
Announcing free ride for women in public buses and Metro trains in the next 2-3 months, Arvind Kejriwal said by November this year around 1,000 buses will join the existing fleet of buses.
As much as 3,000 buses will be physically delivered in next 10-12 months, he said.
Tiwari further claimed that Delhi government has not been able to spent the amount of Rs 2,000 crore collected as green tax from commercial vehicles entering Delhi.
"It is really strange why Delhi government is sitting on such huge funds and making no efforts to use it for taking anti-pollution measures," he said.
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushmita Sen Almost Lost Out on Miss Universe to Aishwarya Rai Because of THIS Reason
- Maruti Suzuki to Resume Gypsy Production, Indian Army Places Additional Order
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Upbeat Bangladesh Face Demanding New Zealand Test
- Amazon to Soon Let Customers Try L'Oreal's Makeup Products in VR, Before Buying
- Indian Cricket Fans are Convinced Sachin Tendulkar Runs 'God' Account on Twitter
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s