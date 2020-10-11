Delhi BJP Leader Files Complaint With Minorities Panel Over Assault, Removal Of Sikh Man's Turban

New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities has taken note of a complaint filed by a Delhi BJP leader who has sought action into an incident where a Sikh man was attacked and his turban allegedly removed by the police during a rally in West Bengal’s Howrah. A controversy had erupted on Thursday after the West Bengal police allegedly assaulted a Sikh man, identified as Balwinder Singh, and pulled his turban during a BJP rally in Howrah. The police, however, argued that the man was carrying a firearm and that his headgear “had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued”.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Sunday wrote a letter to Minorities Commission member Atif Rasheed, demanding “strictest possible” action in this regard. In a tweet, Rasheed said, “As a member of Minorities Commission I have immediately taken cognizance of your complaint and the Commission will take the required action in the matter by tomorrow.” In the letter, Bagga said, “What is happening in Bengal is really unforgivable. Brutal attack on security officer Balwinder Singh and disrespect of his turban by West Bengal Police is really shameful and condemnable act.” Bagga further said, “I have really lost my sleep over this. This is really unforgettable. I urge you to take action against erring police officers as soon as possible.” Singh, a resident of Bhatinda, is a former Indian Army soldier and currently works as a private security officer of a BJP leader, the party leadership claimed.

The BJP, whose protest march to the state secretariat Nabanna on October 8 witnessed clashes with police, has accused the Trinamool Congress government of hurting the sentiments of Sikhs. The TMC had dubbed the allegations as “baseless” and said accused the BJP of “trying to communalise the issue”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor