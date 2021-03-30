Delhi BJP Leader GS Bawa Found Hanging at Park Near His Residence, Suicide Suspected

Former Delhi BJP vice-president, GS Bawa, on Monday died allegedly by suicide. The BJP leader’s body was found hanging from a grille in a park in Subhash Nagar area near his residence in Fateh Nagar in West Delhi.

Locals who came to the park for an evening walk found his body at around 6pm and immediately informed the police. After reaching the crime scene, the police identified the deceased and began an investigation into the death of the BJP leader under suspicious circumstances.

While there are speculations that 58-year-old Bawa may have hanged himself owing to domestic issues, both the BJP and the Delhi Police have refrained from commenting on the reason behind the suicide for now.

According to Delhi Police officials, no suicide note has been found from the park and the body has been sent for postmortem.

GS Bawa came into the limelight in the last assembly elections as an election agent of Tejinder Singh Bagga, BJP’s MLA candidate from Hari Nagar constituency. Bagga eventually lost the polls to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rajkumari Dhillon.

Recently, BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead in his residence in New Delhi. The 62-year-old was a two-time MP who was first elected from Mandi constituency in 2019. Police received a call from astaffer who had found Sharma’s body.

In February, another lawmaker Mohan Delkar, a 58-year-old MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel.