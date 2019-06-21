Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma Receives Online Threat for Raising 'Mushrooming' of Mosques Issue
The BJP MP said he had written a letter to the Lt Governor on June 17 regarding 'mushrooming' of mosques on vacant government land, roads and secluded places and requested him to conduct a survey.
File photo of Parvesh Singh Verma.
New Delhi: West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma Thursday claimed that he has received threat over raising the issue of construction of mosques on government lands and roadsides in the city.
In a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, the parliamentarian said he received threat on Twitter and urged him to look into it.
"I have been receiving threat of facing dire consequences if I continue to pursue the case, on my Twitter handle by Er. Shadab Chohan, National President Meemsena, and also spokesperson of RLD," Verma wrote to the Police Commissioner.
The BJP MP said he had written a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal on June 17 regarding "mushrooming" of mosques on vacant government land, roads and secluded places and requested him to constitute a committee to conduct a survey.
Verma has claimed that there were around 100 such mosques across the city, including 20 in his constituency that were located on government land and roadsides causing problems of traffic and "inconvenience" to the locals.
"I will soon meet Lt Governor and hand over him evidence including list of mosques constructed on government land and roadsides," he told PTI.
