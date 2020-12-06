Delhi BJP Spokesperson Sandeep Shukla and Wife Killed in Road Accident in UP

A spokesperson of Delhi BJP and his wife were killed and five others injured when their car was hit by a truck on the Expressway here on Sunday, police said. The accident took place near Thathia village when Sandeep Shukla (45), his wife Anita (42), their three sons and two neighbours were going to Pratapgarh to attend a marriage function, they said.

While Shukla and his wife died on the spot, their sons Siddharth, Abhinav and Aarav, and neighbours Amit Kumar and Aryan Sharma suffered injuries in the incident, police said. The injured have been admitted to a medical college in Tirwa town, Station House Officer of Tirwa police station Rajkumar Singh said.

The family members in Delhi have been informed about the accident, he said.