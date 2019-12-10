Delhi Blaze: District Magistrate Invites Eyewitnesses to Record Statements in Anaj Mandi Fire Case
Forty-three people were killed when a massive fire ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning.
Police and rescue personnel inspect inside the factory at Rani Jhansi Road where a major fire broke out, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Probing the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy that claimed 43 lives, East Delhi district magistrate Arun Kumar Mishra on Tuesday invited people, particularly eyewitnesses, to record their statements.
According to a government official, the district magistrate in his report will also recommend action against erring officials and ascertain violation of rules on the part of the building owner.
"The DM has invited versions from witnesses and general public in connection with the incident on Wednesday from 11 am to 4 pm in the office of district magistrate of East Delhi," the official said.
The inquiry officer will also suggest remedial measures to prevent occurrence of such tragedies in the future.
After the incident on December 8, a magisterial probe had been ordered into all aspects.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those dead and promised "strictest" punishment for those responsible for the incident.
