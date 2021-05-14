india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Delhi: Blind Parents Lose Only Child to Virus; Couple Mourn Death of 5-month-old 'Pari'
1-MIN READ

Delhi: Blind Parents Lose Only Child to Virus; Couple Mourn Death of 5-month-old 'Pari'

Representative image.

Representative image.

Krishu, an only child, was the second child death in the region as India battles a deadly second wave of the coronavirus

Nine-month-old Krishu, the only child to his blind parents, succumbed to COVID-19 at a Delhi government-run hospital, while his father, battled the deadly virus at another hospital. On Thursday evening, Jitender Singh ’Shunty’, a former BJP MLA, buried Krishu in a corner of the Old Seemapuri cremation ground.

This was the second time in two days that Singh was burying a child so young. The 59-year-old humanitarian, who has given dignified cremations to over 2,000 strangers during the second wave of COVID-19, buried five-month-old Pari on Wednesday evening, near the spot where Krishu now rests.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:May 14, 2021, 10:43 IST