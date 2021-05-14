Delhi: Blind Parents Lose Only Child to Virus; Couple Mourn Death of 5-month-old 'Pari'

Nine-month-old Krishu, the only child to his blind parents, succumbed to COVID-19 at a Delhi government-run hospital, while his father, battled the deadly virus at another hospital. On Thursday evening, Jitender Singh ’Shunty’, a former BJP MLA, buried Krishu in a corner of the Old Seemapuri cremation ground.

This was the second time in two days that Singh was burying a child so young. The 59-year-old humanitarian, who has given dignified cremations to over 2,000 strangers during the second wave of COVID-19, buried five-month-old Pari on Wednesday evening, near the spot where Krishu now rests.

