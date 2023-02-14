CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Delhi: Body of 25-year-old Woman Found Inside Freezer in Najafgarh Dhaba, Owner Arrested

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 16:45 IST

New Delhi, India

The Dhaba owner named Sahil Gahlot has been arrested and initial probe has revealed that the woman was killed 2 to 3 days ago (File representative image)

The accused allegedly killed the woman and hid her body inside a freezer and kept it at his dhaba

In a shocking incident, the body of a 25-year-old woman was found lying inside a freezer in Delhi’s Najafgarh area on Tuesday. The body was recovered from a dhaba and the victim is said to be an Uttam Nagar resident.

The Dhaba owner named Sahil Gahlot has been arrested and an initial probe has revealed that the woman was allegedly killed 2 to 3 days ago. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, an ANI report said.

Sahil Gahlot, a resident of Mitraon village, and the victim were in a relationship, said Additional DCP (Dwarka) Vikram Singh. “Initial probe into the case suggests that the accused was going to get married to another woman. The victim raised an objection to it and insisted him to marry her," Singh said.

Enraged by this, the accused killed the woman and hid her body inside a freezer and kept it at his dhaba. Preliminary interrogation has revealed that Gahlot was getting married on February 10

