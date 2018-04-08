English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi-bound Air India Flight With 142 Passengers Diverts to Jaipur Due to Landing Gear Snag
The Air India flight AI476 that took off from Jodhpur on Saturday afternoon had to be diverted to Jaipur as there was a problem due to the issue with the landing gear.
Representative image (Reuters)
New Delhi: A city-bound Air India flight from Jodhpur with 142 passengers on-board was diverted to Jaipur on Saturday evening due to a landing gear of the aircraft failing to retract after takeoff, officials said.
Later, most of the passengers travelled to their destination by road while the remaining were adjusted on Alliance Air flight to Delhi from Jaipur, an Air India spokesperson said.
The problem with the landing gear could not be fixed at Jaipur and the snag-hit aircraft was flown to Delhi without the passengers.
The Air India flight AI476 that took off from Jodhpur on Saturday afternoon had to be diverted to Jaipur as there was a problem due to the issue with the landing gear. The aircraft had 142 passengers on-board. Most of the passengers opted for travel by road transport while the rest of the passengers were later flown on subsidiary airline Alliance Air on its Jaipur-Delhi flight, the spokesperson said.
He also said that the technical snag-ridden aircraft was brought to Delhi as a ferry flight for repairing.
