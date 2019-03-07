Delhi-bound GoAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Lucknow Airport Due to Technical Snag

A GoAir flight from Patna to the national capital made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport on Thursday due to a technical snag.In a statement, the airline said flight G8-150 from Patna to Delhi which departed at 17:10 hours had to be diverted to Lucknow due to a technical snag."While the technical snag is being investigated, alternate arrangements have been made for all the 128 passengers for their onward journey," it added.The airline was operating an A320 neo plane.A source said the flight made an emergency landing at the Lucknow airport.On Tuesday, a GoAir flight suffered a bird hit at Patna airport. Subsequently, the flight was cancelled."GoAir aircraft VT-WGJ had to be declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG) after it had a bird hit during landing of flight G8-217 at Patna airport. Due to this technical (bird hit) reason, GoAir flight G8-218 from Patna to Delhi had to be cancelled which was scheduled to depart at 20:10 hours on March 5, 2019."The passengers were provided light refreshment at the airport and given hotel accommodation," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.