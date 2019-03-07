English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi-bound GoAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Lucknow Airport Due to Technical Snag
In a statement, GoAir said flight G8-150 from Patna to Delhi which departed at 17:10 hours had to be diverted to Lucknow due to a technical snag.
Representative photo (File Photo/Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: A GoAir flight from Patna to the national capital made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport on Thursday due to a technical snag.
In a statement, the airline said flight G8-150 from Patna to Delhi which departed at 17:10 hours had to be diverted to Lucknow due to a technical snag.
"While the technical snag is being investigated, alternate arrangements have been made for all the 128 passengers for their onward journey," it added.
The airline was operating an A320 neo plane.
A source said the flight made an emergency landing at the Lucknow airport.
On Tuesday, a GoAir flight suffered a bird hit at Patna airport. Subsequently, the flight was cancelled.
"GoAir aircraft VT-WGJ had to be declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG) after it had a bird hit during landing of flight G8-217 at Patna airport. Due to this technical (bird hit) reason, GoAir flight G8-218 from Patna to Delhi had to be cancelled which was scheduled to depart at 20:10 hours on March 5, 2019.
"The passengers were provided light refreshment at the airport and given hotel accommodation," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.
In a statement, the airline said flight G8-150 from Patna to Delhi which departed at 17:10 hours had to be diverted to Lucknow due to a technical snag.
"While the technical snag is being investigated, alternate arrangements have been made for all the 128 passengers for their onward journey," it added.
The airline was operating an A320 neo plane.
A source said the flight made an emergency landing at the Lucknow airport.
On Tuesday, a GoAir flight suffered a bird hit at Patna airport. Subsequently, the flight was cancelled.
"GoAir aircraft VT-WGJ had to be declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG) after it had a bird hit during landing of flight G8-217 at Patna airport. Due to this technical (bird hit) reason, GoAir flight G8-218 from Patna to Delhi had to be cancelled which was scheduled to depart at 20:10 hours on March 5, 2019.
"The passengers were provided light refreshment at the airport and given hotel accommodation," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
-
Wednesday 06 March , 2019
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Wednesday 06 March , 2019 War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Can Sujoy Ghosh Repeat the Magic of 'Kahaani' with 'Badla'? Mystery Lies in Numbers
- Jaya Bhattacharya Talks About Being Bad on TV, Arjun Wishes Janhvi on Birthday
- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Wedding Date to be Finalised in April: Report
- ‘GAYAB HO GAYA' : Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at PM Modi Over "Stolen" Rafale Documents
- Delhi Gets Four Fully-Automated Driving Test Centres, Eight More Coming Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results