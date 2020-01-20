Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi-bound IndiGo Flight Delayed After 'Doubts' Over Passenger’s Checked-in Baggage

Security officials carried out a thorough check of the baggage of a wheelchair-bound passenger traveling in a group of seven people on the Delhi-bound flight via Mumbai and found Rs 1.5 lakh in it.

PTI

Updated:January 20, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
Delhi-bound IndiGo Flight Delayed After 'Doubts' Over Passenger’s Checked-in Baggage
Image for representation.

Kochi: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Cochin international airport was delayed by almost an hour on Monday after the security agencies raised "doubts" over some objects found in the checked-in baggage of a passenger, airport sources said.

The flight 6E 298 scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 8am left at 8.56am, the sources added.

Security officials carried out a thorough check of the baggage of a wheelchair-bound passenger traveling in a group of seven people on the Delhi-bound flight via Mumbai and found Rs 1.5 lakh in it, they said.

However, he was later allowed to travel by the same flight after it was found the amount found in the baggage was within permissible limits, the sources said.

