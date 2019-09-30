Emergency Landing for Delhi-bound Indigo Flight as Engine Catches Fire, Goa Minister Among Passengers

New Delhi: A Delhi-bound Indigo flight with 180 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Goa's Dabolim airport in the wee hours of Sunday after the aircraft's engine caught fire. According to reports, the flight's left engine caught fire causing panic aboard the flight.

Among the passengers on board were the state's Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral, Agriculture Director and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Environment minister.

Cabral was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that passengers started screaming when the saw the engine ablaze but the pilot handled the situation well. He is said to have been headed for Delhi to attend a meeting when the incident occurred.

There have been no reports of injuries so far. The airline is yet to issue a statement.

