Delhi-Bound SpiceJet Flight Returns to Patna as Engine Catches Fire After Takeoff, All Passengers Safe

Engine of a SpiceJet plane caught fire right after taking off for Delhi from Patna on Sunday. The SG723 flight, carrying 185 passengers, landed safely right after takeoff.

All passengers are said to be safe. The cause of fire, however, has not been ascertained yet.

“A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight returned to Patna airport after engine issues in the aircraft,” an airport official said.

#WATCH Delhi bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna airport after reporting technical glitch which prompted fire in the aircraft; All passengers safely rescued pic.twitter.com/Vvsvq5yeVJ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

Patna District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh said that the Delhi-bound flight returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials.

“All 185 passengers safely deboarded. Reason is technical glitch, engineering team analysing further,” the DM added.

