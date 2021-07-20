Delhi-bound UP Roadways Bus Runs Over Pedestrians, Falls into Ditch; Two Dead, Several Hurt

Two people were killed and over a dozen others injured on Tuesday when a Delhi-bound roadways bus careened off the road and crashed into pedestrians before falling into a roadside ditch here, police said. The accident took place near Bilsuri village on the Bulandshahr-Sikandrabad road, they said.

The driver lost control of the Uttar Pradesh roadways bus while overtaking another vehicle, police said, citing a passenger. The bus of the Ghazipur depot crashed into five pedestrians, killing two of them, they said.

A police team rushed the injured, which include some bus passengers, to hospital. The bus was lifted using a crane, police said.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here