Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express Stranded at Allahabad Station, Hapless Passengers Tweet for Help

A passenger said on Twitter that the stop at Allahabad was supposed to last for two minutes, but the train remained stuck there for over 45 minutes.

News18.com

Updated:October 13, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express Stranded at Allahabad Station, Hapless Passengers Tweet for Help
Passengers waiting at the Allahabad station after Vande Bharat Express got stranded at the station.

New Delhi: A major fault in the Vande Bharat Express bound from Varanasi to New Delhi was detected on Sunday, leaving the train stranded at the Allahabad station for more than 45 minutes. A number of passengers took to Twitter to narrate their ordeal, tagging the Prime Minister's Office, Railway Ministry, and Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal.

According to the latest reports, the train is still stranded at the Allahabad station — the air-conditioner, lights and fans are not working in three bogies.

A passenger onboard the train said on Twitter that the stop at Allahabad was supposed to last for two minutes but the train has been stuck there for over 45 minutes.

Vande bharat express

This is the latest in a series of incidents plaguing India's indigenously-made train that was launched with much fanfare earlier this year. Even before its first commercial run on February 15, the train's windows were damaged by stones pelted at it on more than one occasion during its trial runs.

The country's first semi high-speed train, on its first commercial run, arrived in Varanasi an hour and 25 minutes behind schedule due to fog, having developed snags and broken down twice.

Stones were thrown and it on another occasion, with the train also having run over cattle more than once.

The high-speed train has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. The gleaming blue-nosed locomotive comes fitted with the best amenities including high-speed on-board WiFi, GPS-based passenger information system, touch-free bio-vacuum toilets, LED lighting, mobile charging points and a climate control system that automatically adjusts the temperature.

The 16-coach train has two executive compartments with 52 seats each and trailer coaches with 78 seats each. The executive class coaches have rotating seats to match the direction of the train.

Edited by: Karan Anand


