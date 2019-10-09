Delhi Boy Hangs Self from Tree in Sarita Vihar After Altercation With Parents
Police said they were informed by a caller around 9:30 am that a person was found hanging from a tree between Metro Yard and Agra Canal drainage near Mother Dairy in Jasola.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Tuesday, police said.
Police said they were informed by a caller around 9:30 am that a person was found hanging from a tree between Metro Yard and Agra Canal drainage near Mother Dairy in Jasola.
On reaching the spot, the deceased was identified as a resident of Abdul Fazal Enclave, they said. "During initial investigation, it was revealed that on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, the boy suffered a minor injury after an accident near Hari Kothi, Abdul Fazal Enclave. When he reached home, his parents got angry at him, following which he left home on the pretext of getting treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.
The boy's foot mark was spotted on the tree, which shows he climbed and hanged himself from it, the officer said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding further investigation is going on
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Post War, Tiger Shroff's Stunts in Baaghi 3 to Kick Up a Notch
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Couple Dancing at '83 Wrap up Bash Has Left Fans Asking for More
- Kabir Singh Actress Kiara Advani's Twitter Account Hacked
- Scientists Plan to Film Black Hole to Trace Its Activities of Devouring Celestial Bodies
- BSNL Updates PV 1699 Plan: Offers 455 Days Validity, 2GB Data With Unlimited Calling and SMS