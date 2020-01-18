Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Boy Scores Perfect 100 in JEE-Mains, Twin Brother Gets 99.93

The 17-year-old duo studies in New Sainikpuri Public School and aims to pursue engineering at Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay or Delhi.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 7:04 PM IST
Delhi Boy Scores Perfect 100 in JEE-Mains, Twin Brother Gets 99.93
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)

New Delhi: Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal who scored a perfect 100 in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains shared his success with his twin brother Pranav who bagged a score of 99.93 in the examination.

The 17-year-old duo studies in New Sainikpuri Public School and aims to pursue engineering at Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay or Delhi.

"It's great to get the perfect score, it's even more great when you can share the same happiness and goals," Nishant said. His twin brother Pranav said, "Wish to get the same in the advanced exam and the board exams. Yesterday night, we just congratulated each other and got back to studying."

The results for the examination were announced by the Human Resource Development Ministry's National Testing Agency on Friday night. Nine candidates from across the country bagged the perfect score.

Other toppers for the engineering entrance exam include Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat, Haryana's Divyanshu Agarwal, Landa Jitendra and Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar from Andhra Pradesh, Akhil Jain and Parth Dwivedi from Rajasthan, Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana.

A total of 8.69 lakh students, including 6.04 lakh males and 2.64 lakh females, and three transgenders had appeared for the exam conducted in six shifts from January 7-9, a senior official said.

While JEE Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, JEE-Advanced is for the those seeking admission to IITs. It is mandatory to clear JEE Mains to be eligible for JEE-Advanced.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
