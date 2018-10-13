English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Boy Stabbed to Death After Quarrel With Friend's Brother
Seeing the body of Anurag, his brother Cheenu questioned Sahil and his family over the mysterious death of his brother.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend's brother following a quarrel in Northwest Delhi's Sangam Park on Friday, police said.
The police were informed about the incident in the evening following which they rushed to the spot, they said.
During investigation, it was found that the younger brother of Anurag (25), who died under suspicious circumstances, picked up a quarrel with his brother's friend Sahil after he brought his body to his residence in Sangam Park, a senior police officer said.
Enraged over this, Cheenu thrashed Sahil and stabbed him on his chest following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
A case has been registered and police is probing the matter.
