Delhi, Brace for More Winter Chill as Worst is Yet to Come; Prediction Suggests a 'Harsher January'

New Delhi: After breaking record of 119 years, the worst is yet to come in Delhi as private weather agency Skymet has predicted rain and snow in north India from January 6.

According to weathermen, a trail of western disturbance would continue through January as rain and snow would pick up pace from January 6 till January 8 after a brief break till Sunday.

"This continuous weather activity on account of back to back weather systems would have an impact over the weather of northwestern plains including Delhi-NCR. With this, winters in January can be touted to be harsher than December. It is not the night temperatures but the cold days which would be main reason for discomfort," Skymet said.

The New Year for North India began on a chilly note with several places recording temperatures below 1 degree Celsius. Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, which nearly touched the 50-degree mark last summer, shivered at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Delhi also witnessed cold wave conditions as the minimum temperature settled at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. Three days ago, the national capital experienced its coldest day in December in 119 years with the day temperature recording 9.4 degrees Celsius. The temperature recorded by the Safdurjung laboratory at 2:30 pm was 9.4 degrees Celsius.

The peak winter power demand in Delhi touched an all-time high of 5,343 MW on new year's day when the minimum temperature was 2.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the last six years. According to State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), the peak power demand reached 5,343 MW at 11.11 AM on January 1.

Spokesperson of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL said heating load was the "main reason" behind increase in Delhi's power load in winter months and it constitutes more than 40 per cent of the total power demand.

