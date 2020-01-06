Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Braces for Another Cold Spell after Light Rains, IMD Predicts More Showers

The minimum temperature in Delhi rose slightly due to a cloud cover lingering over the city, weather experts said.

PTI

Updated:January 6, 2020, 9:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Braces for Another Cold Spell after Light Rains, IMD Predicts More Showers
Representative image.

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed light rains on Monday evening after a warm day and more showers are expected in the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature in the city rose slightly due to a cloud cover lingering over the city, weather experts said.

However, temperatures are expected to dip over the next three to four days due to rains under the influence of a western disturbance. The city recorded a high of 19.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

Rains are expected in north India between January 7 and 9, which will lead to a dip in the mercury in Delhi. The minimum temperature may fall to 3 to 4 degrees Celsius by January 11 in the city, the weather experts said.

On Tuesday, light rains, thundershower and hailstorm, with winds gusting up to 20-25 kmph, are expected in the city towards the evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 18 and 10 degrees Celsius

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram