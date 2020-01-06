Delhi Braces for Another Cold Spell after Light Rains, IMD Predicts More Showers
The minimum temperature in Delhi rose slightly due to a cloud cover lingering over the city, weather experts said.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The national capital witnessed light rains on Monday evening after a warm day and more showers are expected in the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature in the city rose slightly due to a cloud cover lingering over the city, weather experts said.
However, temperatures are expected to dip over the next three to four days due to rains under the influence of a western disturbance. The city recorded a high of 19.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.
Rains are expected in north India between January 7 and 9, which will lead to a dip in the mercury in Delhi. The minimum temperature may fall to 3 to 4 degrees Celsius by January 11 in the city, the weather experts said.
On Tuesday, light rains, thundershower and hailstorm, with winds gusting up to 20-25 kmph, are expected in the city towards the evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 18 and 10 degrees Celsius
